CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on surge in gold, U.S. data

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as industrials offset gains in energy
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday as weakness in the industrial sector helped offset a rise in energy stocks that was supported by higher oil prices.
TORONTO, March 6 Canada's main stock index climbed on Wednesday with gold-mining shares leading the way on higher bullion prices and sentiment getting a boost from U.S. economic data and central banker comments. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 95.92 points, or 0.75 percent, at 12,831.96. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday as weakness in the industrial sector helped offset a rise in energy stocks that was supported by higher oil prices.
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index was slightly lower on Tuesday as weakness in the mining and industrial sectors offset a rise in energy stocks supported by higher oil prices.
March 29 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil prices extended gains.