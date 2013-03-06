版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 3月 7日 星期四 05:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on surge in gold, U.S. data

TORONTO, March 6 Canada's main stock index
climbed on Wednesday with gold-mining shares leading the way on
higher bullion prices and sentiment getting a boost from U.S.
economic data and central banker comments.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 95.92 points, or 0.75 percent,
at 12,831.96. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐