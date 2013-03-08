CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends slightly higher as miners gains

TORONTO, March 8 Canada's main stock index ended slightly higher on Friday as rebounding mining shares offset weaker tech stocks and a steep drop in SNC Lavalin Group Inc after the engineering company reported quarterly results that disappointed the market. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended the session up 9.09 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,835.61. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the black.