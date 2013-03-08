版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 3月 9日 星期六 05:08 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends slightly higher as miners gains

TORONTO, March 8 Canada's main stock index ended
slightly higher on Friday as rebounding mining shares offset
weaker tech stocks and a steep drop in SNC Lavalin Group Inc
 after the engineering company reported quarterly
results that disappointed the market.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially ended the session up 9.09 points, or 0.07
percent, at 12,835.61. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the black.
