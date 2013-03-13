版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 3月 14日 星期四 04:03 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends 1 pct lower in broad selloff; BlackBerry surges

TORONTO, March 13 Canada's main stock index fell
sharply on Wednesday, ending down 1 percent as heavyweight
banking and resource stocks declined, though a late surge from
BlackBerry cushioned the fall.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially ended down 134.47 points, or 1.04
percent, at 12,744.11. It had hit a 19-month high on Tuesday.

