CANADA STOCKS-Energy, financials push TSX higher

TORONTO, March 15 Canada's main stock index
ended higher on Friday, as surging energy stocks and rising
financial issues more than offset the weight of weaker consumer
shares.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially ended the session up 30.12 points, or
0.24 percent, at 12,830.03.
