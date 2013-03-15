CANADA STOCKS-Energy, financials push TSX higher

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain as oil prices recover
April 6 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from losses triggered by record high U.S. crude inventories.
TORONTO, March 15 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, as surging energy stocks and rising financial issues more than offset the weight of weaker consumer shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended the session up 30.12 points, or 0.24 percent, at 12,830.03.
April 6 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from losses triggered by record high U.S. crude inventories.
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups fall (Adds details, analyst quotes, updates to close)
OTTAWA, April 5 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday, turning negative late in the session as it was weighed by a decline in financial shares and as the energy sector gave up its earlier advance.