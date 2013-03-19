CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as Cyprus concerns weigh on energy shares

TORONTO, March 19 Canada's main stock index closed slightly lower on Tuesday, with declines in the energy sector partly offset by gains in gold and consumer discretionary shares, after a crucial vote in Cyprus threatened to push the country into default. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 7.89 points, or 0.06 percent, at 12,773.87. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.