加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 3月 20日 星期三 04:14 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as Cyprus concerns weigh on energy shares

TORONTO, March 19 Canada's main stock index
closed slightly lower on Tuesday, with declines in the energy
sector partly offset by gains in gold and consumer discretionary
shares, after a crucial vote in Cyprus threatened to push the
country into default.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 7.89 points, or 0.06 percent,
at 12,773.87. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
