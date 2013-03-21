版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 3月 22日 星期五

REFILE-CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as Cyprus fears weigh on banks

TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Thursday as investor anxiety about the threat of a
debt default and banking meltdown in Cyprus spurred weakness in
financial shares and failed to offset a surge in gold producers.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 78.68 points, or 0.61
percent, at 12,747.87.
