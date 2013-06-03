版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 6月 4日 星期二 04:06 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as data weighs on banks, energy stocks

TORONTO, June 3 Canada's main stock index
declined on Monday, amid weakness in the energy and financial
sectors after sluggish data raised concerns about the global
economic recovery.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 40.62 points, or 0.32
percent, at 12,609.80. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.

