2013年 6月 5日 星期三

CANADA STOCKS-Stimulus worries drag TSX lower; CP Rail, Barrick slip

TORONTO, June 4 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Tuesday, hurt by declines in Canadian Pacific Railway
Ltd and Barrick Gold Corp as well as concerns
that the U.S. Federal Reserve might taper its stimulus program.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 15.83 points, or 0.13
percent, at 12,593.97. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.
