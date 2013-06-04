CANADA STOCKS-Stimulus worries drag TSX lower; CP Rail, Barrick slip

TORONTO, June 4 Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday, hurt by declines in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and Barrick Gold Corp as well as concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve might taper its stimulus program. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 15.83 points, or 0.13 percent, at 12,593.97. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.