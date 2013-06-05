版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops sharply on U.S. growth concerns

TORONTO, June 5 Canada's main stock index
recorded one of its steepest one-day percentage falls of the
year on Wednesday, with every major sector trading in the red,
as U.S. economic growth concerns resurfaced after a sluggish
private payrolls report.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 150.32 points, or 1.19
percent, at 12,443.65.
