版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 6月 7日 星期五 04:03 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls to 1-month low as U.S. jobs data eyed

TORONTO, June 6 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Thursday to its lowest in a month, led by a decline
in financial shares, as investors nervously awaited Friday's
jobs report out of the United States.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 34.32 points, or 0.28
percent, at 12,409.33. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.
