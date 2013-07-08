版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 7月 9日 星期二 04:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on U.S. earnings optimism

TORONTO, July 8 Canada's main stock index rose
to its highest in more than two weeks on Monday after strong
U.S. jobs data on Friday and optimism about the upcoming
earnings season drove gains across most major sectors.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 73.96 points, or 0.61 percent,
at 12,208.87. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
