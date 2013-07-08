CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on U.S. earnings optimism

TORONTO, July 8 Canada's main stock index rose to its highest in more than two weeks on Monday after strong U.S. jobs data on Friday and optimism about the upcoming earnings season drove gains across most major sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 73.96 points, or 0.61 percent, at 12,208.87. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.