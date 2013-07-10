版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 7月 11日 星期四 04:04 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher on Fed minutes, energy gains

TORONTO, July 10 Canada's main stock index
advanced on Wednesday as market sentiment improved after U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting minutes suggesting a balanced stimulus
pullback, offsetting weak trade data out of China.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 9.84 points, or 0.08 percent,
at 12,306.93. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

