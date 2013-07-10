CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher on Fed minutes, energy gains

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as mining, energy stocks advance
TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index advanced on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors.
TORONTO, July 10 Canada's main stock index advanced on Wednesday as market sentiment improved after U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes suggesting a balanced stimulus pullback, offsetting weak trade data out of China. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 9.84 points, or 0.08 percent, at 12,306.93. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index advanced on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors.
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors, offsetting a decline in the financial sector. At 9:40 am ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.62 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,594.02. Of the index's 10 main groups, six were in positive territory. (Reporting by John Tilak)
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.