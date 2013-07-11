CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher after Bernanke comments boost golds

TORONTO, July 11 Canada's main stock index hit a one-month high on Thursday, led by gains in gold miners, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke calmed market fears when he reiterated his support for the U.S. central bank's stimulus program. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 186.33 points, or 1.51 percent, at 12,493.26. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.