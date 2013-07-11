版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 7月 12日 星期五 04:04 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher after Bernanke comments boost golds

TORONTO, July 11 Canada's main stock index hit a
one-month high on Thursday, led by gains in gold miners, after
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke calmed market fears when
he reiterated his support for the U.S. central bank's stimulus
program.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 186.33 points, or 1.51 percent,
at 12,493.26. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
