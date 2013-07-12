版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 7月 13日 星期六 04:06 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-Resources take TSX lower, but index posts weekly gain

TORONTO, July 12 Canada's main stock index fell
on Friday due to a drop in shares of gold and energy producers
but ended the week sharply higher on the U.S. Federal Reserve's
support for monetary stimulus.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 31.08 points, or 0.25
percent, at 12,462.18. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.
