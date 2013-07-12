CANADA STOCKS-Resources take TSX lower, but index posts weekly gain

TORONTO, July 12 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday due to a drop in shares of gold and energy producers but ended the week sharply higher on the U.S. Federal Reserve's support for monetary stimulus. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 31.08 points, or 0.25 percent, at 12,462.18. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.