中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 7月 18日 星期四 04:10 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 1-1/2-month high after Bernanke comments

TORONTO, July 17 Canada's main stock index
climbed on Wednesday to its highest in 1-1/2 months after
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central
bank's plans for its monetary stimulus program were not set in
stone.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 51.88 points, or 0.41 percent,
at 12,568.77. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
