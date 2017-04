TORONTO, July 18 Canada's main stock index advanced on Thursday to its highest level in 1-1/2 months as investors were reassured by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments that the U.S. central bank will adopt a flexible approach about its stimulus pullback. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 60.08 points, or 0.48 percent, at 12,628.85. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.