版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 7月 24日 星期三 04:04 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as CN Rail, financials weigh

TORONTO, July 23 Canada's main stock index fell
on Tuesday as declines in Canadian National Railway Co 
following the company's quarterly results and in financials
offset strength in mining stocks.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 13 points, or 0.10 percent,
at 12,745.38. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in
the red.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐