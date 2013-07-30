CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips to near 2-week low as Potash shares dive

TORONTO, July 30 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday to its lowest in nearly 2 weeks after the breakup of a Russian-Belarussian potash joint venture sparked a selloff in Potash Corp shares on fears of a drop in the price of the fertilizer ingredient. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 87.29 points, or 0.69 percent, at 12,581.75. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.