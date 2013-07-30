版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips to near 2-week low as Potash shares dive

TORONTO, July 30 Canada's main stock index fell
on Tuesday to its lowest in nearly 2 weeks after the breakup of
a Russian-Belarussian potash joint venture sparked a selloff in
Potash Corp shares on fears of a drop in the price of
the fertilizer ingredient.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 87.29 points, or 0.69
percent, at 12,581.75. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.
