CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls to two-week low as materials, financials dip

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain as oil prices rise
March 29 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil prices extended gains.
TORONTO, July 31 Canada's main stock index slipped on Wednesday to its lowest closing level in two weeks, dragged by declines in materials and financials, as the market digested a statement from the Federal Reserve that the U.S. central bank will continue its bond buying. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 95.11 points, or 0.76 percent, at 12,486.64. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
TORONTO, March 28 Canada's main stock index notched its highest close in three weeks on Tuesday as an oil price rally helped energy stocks and a jump in U.S. consumer confidence boosted global markets.
