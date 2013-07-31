版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls to two-week low as materials, financials dip

TORONTO, July 31 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Wednesday to its lowest closing level in two weeks,
dragged by declines in materials and financials, as the market
digested a statement from the Federal Reserve that the U.S.
central bank will continue its bond buying.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 95.11 points, or 0.76
percent, at 12,486.64. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.

