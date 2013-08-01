版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on economic data, energy jump

TORONTO, Aug 1 Canada's main stock index climbed
on Thursday as data showed increasing strength in the global
economic recovery and boosted the price of oil, fueling a rally
in shares of energy producers.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 107.32 points, or 0.86 percent,
at 12,593.96. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

