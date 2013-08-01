CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on economic data, energy jump

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate higher start
March 28 Canada's main stock index futures were trading modestly higher on Tuesday as investors looked past President Donald Trump's setback on healthcare reform to his planned stimulus policies.
TORONTO, Aug 1 Canada's main stock index climbed on Thursday as data showed increasing strength in the global economic recovery and boosted the price of oil, fueling a rally in shares of energy producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 107.32 points, or 0.86 percent, at 12,593.96. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
March 28 Canada's main stock index futures were trading modestly higher on Tuesday as investors looked past President Donald Trump's setback on healthcare reform to his planned stimulus policies.
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups rise (Updates prices to close)
TORONTO, March 27 Canada's main stock index advanced on Monday as strength in gold-mining shares amid heightened demand for safe-haven assets like precious metals helped offset a slight decline in the energy sector.