CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps as China data lifts commodity prices, miners

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with energy stocks as oil prices gain
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, helped by energy stocks as the price of oil rose, while miners broadly weighed.
TORONTO, Aug 8 Canada's main stock index jumped more than 1 percent on Thursday as bullish trade data from China drove commodity prices higher, fueling a surge in shares of gold and other mining stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 140.19 points, or 1.13 percent, at 12,552.92. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as financial and gold mining shares lost ground, offsetting gains for the energy group as oil prices rose.
April 10 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Monday as investors remained cautious amid rising global geopolitical tensions.