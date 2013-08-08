版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 8月 9日 星期五 04:03 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps as China data lifts commodity prices, miners

TORONTO, Aug 8 Canada's main stock index jumped
more than 1 percent on Thursday as bullish trade data from China
drove commodity prices higher, fueling a surge in shares of gold
and other mining stocks.
     The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 140.19 points, or 1.13 percent,
at 12,552.92. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.
