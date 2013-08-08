CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps as China data lifts commodity prices, miners

TORONTO, Aug 8 Canada's main stock index jumped more than 1 percent on Thursday as bullish trade data from China drove commodity prices higher, fueling a surge in shares of gold and other mining stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 140.19 points, or 1.13 percent, at 12,552.92. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.