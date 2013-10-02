版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as energy losses offset by miners

TORONTO, Oct 2 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Wednesday as the U.S. government shutdown hit
the energy and financial sectors but boosted the bullion price
and gold-mining stocks.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 8.44 points, or 0.07 percent,
at 12,839. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the
red.
