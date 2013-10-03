版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 10月 4日 星期五 04:04 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as U.S. shutdown drags

TORONTO, Oct 3 Canada's main stock index slipped
on Thursday to its lowest in nearly three weeks as negative
sentiment following an extended U.S. government shutdown helped
offset upbeat economic data from China.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 103.88 points, or 0.81
percent, at 12,735.12. All of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.
