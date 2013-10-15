CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as U.S. impasse boosts gold miners

TORONTO, Oct 15 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Tuesday, with a sharp jump in gold mining shares boosting the resource-rich exchange as investors bought the precious metal amid worry about an impasse in U.S. debt ceiling negotiations. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 39.35 points, or 0.31 percent, at 12,931.46. The main U.S. indices all ended lower.