中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 10月 16日 星期三 04:11 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as U.S. impasse boosts gold miners

TORONTO, Oct 15 Canada's main stock index closed
higher on Tuesday, with a sharp jump in gold mining shares
boosting the resource-rich exchange as investors bought the
precious metal amid worry about an impasse in U.S. debt ceiling
negotiations.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially ended up 39.35 points, or 0.31 percent,
at 12,931.46. The main U.S. indices all ended lower.

