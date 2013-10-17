CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 2-year high as gold miners climb

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
TORONTO, Oct 17 Canada's main stock index closed at its highest level in more than two years on Thursday, led by gold miners, as the ill-effects of a 16-day U.S. government shutdown convinced investors the Federal Reserve will maintain its monetary stimulus. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 79.15 points, or 0.61 percent, at 13,036.36. It had not been that buoyant since late July, 2011.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by heavyweight financial stocks as U.S. bank earnings season kicked off, with losses offset by gains for gold miners.
April 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to extend losses from previous session on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.