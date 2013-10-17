CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 2-year high as gold miners climb

TORONTO, Oct 17 Canada's main stock index closed at its highest level in more than two years on Thursday, led by gold miners, as the ill-effects of a 16-day U.S. government shutdown convinced investors the Federal Reserve will maintain its monetary stimulus. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 79.15 points, or 0.61 percent, at 13,036.36. It had not been that buoyant since late July, 2011.