CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 2-year high as gold miners climb

TORONTO, Oct 17 Canada's main stock index closed
at its highest level in more than two years on Thursday, led by
gold miners, as the ill-effects of a 16-day U.S. government
shutdown convinced investors the Federal Reserve will maintain
its monetary stimulus.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 79.15 points, or 0.61 percent,
at 13,036.36. It had not been that buoyant since late July,
2011.
