CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends up as miners, banks rise; Maple Leaf jumps

TORONTO, Oct 21 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Monday for its fifth straight gain, helped by a sharp jump in Maple Leaf Foods Inc on word it will look at selling its bakery business, and as heavyweight banking and gold mining stocks climbed. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 50.44 points, or 0.38 percent, at 13,186.53. It is trading at its highest level in more than two years.