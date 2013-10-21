版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends up as miners, banks rise; Maple Leaf jumps

TORONTO, Oct 21 Canada's main stock index closed
higher on Monday for its fifth straight gain, helped by a sharp
jump in Maple Leaf Foods Inc on word it will look at
selling its bakery business, and as heavyweight banking and gold
mining stocks climbed.    
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 50.44 points, or 0.38 percent,
at 13,186.53. It is trading at its highest level in more than
two years.
