CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends up as miners, banks rise; Maple Leaf jumps

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
TORONTO, Oct 21 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Monday for its fifth straight gain, helped by a sharp jump in Maple Leaf Foods Inc on word it will look at selling its bakery business, and as heavyweight banking and gold mining stocks climbed. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 50.44 points, or 0.38 percent, at 13,186.53. It is trading at its highest level in more than two years.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by heavyweight financial stocks as U.S. bank earnings season kicked off, with losses offset by gains for gold miners.
April 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to extend losses from previous session on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.