TORONTO, Oct 22 Canada's main stock index closed higher for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, extending its two-year high on the back of rising bank and mining stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 61.53 points, or 0.47 percent, at 13,248.06. It has gained almost 3 percent since Oct. 11 and is at its highest since July 2011.