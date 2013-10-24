版本:
CANADA STOCKS-Strong resources drive TSX: telecoms wilt

TORONTO, Oct 24 Canada's main stock index pushed
higher on Thursday as strong commodity prices drove gold and
energy issues, more than making up for weaker telecom stocks.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 81.43 points, or 0.61 percent,
at 13,324.75, extending a strong two-week run that has the index
at its highest level in more than two years.

