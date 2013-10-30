版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 10月 31日 星期四

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as miners, financials rise

TORONTO, Oct 30 Canada's main stock index closed
slightly higher on Wednesday, helped by solid gains in mining
and financial stocks after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to
keep its strong stimulus measures intact.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 14.72 points, or 0.11 percent,
at 13,455.33.

