加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 11月 2日 星期六 04:12 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes lower as Barrick plunges almost 8 pct

TORONTO, Nov 1 Canada's main stock index ended
lower on Friday, closing out a declining week weighed down by a
poor reception for a massive stock offering from Barrick Gold
Corp, whose shares fell 7.7 percent.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 23.80 points, or 0.18
percent, at 13,337.46. The index was down 0.47 percent on the
week, ending three straight weeks of solid gains.
