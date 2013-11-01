CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes lower as Barrick plunges almost 8 pct

CANADA STOCKS-Energy stock gains lead rising TSX on higher oil
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, with energy stocks leading broad gains as the price of oil rose.
TORONTO, Nov 1 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Friday, closing out a declining week weighed down by a poor reception for a massive stock offering from Barrick Gold Corp, whose shares fell 7.7 percent. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 23.80 points, or 0.18 percent, at 13,337.46. The index was down 0.47 percent on the week, ending three straight weeks of solid gains.
