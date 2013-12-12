CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls to near eight-week low on Fed concerns

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, Dec 12 Canada's main stock index fell to its lowest in nearly eight weeks on Thursday after strong economic data from the United States heightened concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve might soon begin rolling back its stimulus program. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 19.03 points, or 0.14 percent, at 13,114.39. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by heavyweight financial stocks as U.S. bank earnings season kicked off, with losses offset by gains for gold miners.
April 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to extend losses from previous session on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.