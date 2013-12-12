版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 12月 13日 星期五 05:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls to near eight-week low on Fed concerns

TORONTO, Dec 12 Canada's main stock index fell
to its lowest in nearly eight weeks on Thursday after strong
economic data from the United States heightened concerns that
the U.S. Federal Reserve might soon begin rolling back its
stimulus program.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 19.03 points, or 0.14
percent, at 13,114.39. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.
