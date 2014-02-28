版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 3月 1日 星期六 05:06 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as energy gains offset by gold miners

TORONTO, Feb 28 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Friday as economic growth in Canada and the
United States helped drive gains in the energy sector, while
gold-mining shares were dragged down by a weaker gold price.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 5.15 points, or 0.04 percent,
at 14,209.59. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in
the red.
