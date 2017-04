TORONTO, March 4 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday to its highest in almost 3 years as comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin helped ease concerns of an imminent military conflict in Ukraine and fuel gains in most major sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 77.12 points, or 0.54 percent, at 14,289.86. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.