CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as focus stays on Ukraine

TORONTO, March 5 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Wednesday, with advances in bank shares offset
by weakness in energy shares, as the market remained focused on
the situation in Ukraine and digested sluggish economic data
from the United States. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 14.31 points, or 0.10 percent,
at 14,304.17. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in
the red.
