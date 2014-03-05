CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as focus stays on Ukraine

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 2-week low as financials track bond yields lower
* TSX closes down 112.92 points, or 0.72 percent, at 15,535.48
TORONTO, March 5 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday, with advances in bank shares offset by weakness in energy shares, as the market remained focused on the situation in Ukraine and digested sluggish economic data from the United States. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 14.31 points, or 0.10 percent, at 14,304.17. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
* TSX closes down 112.92 points, or 0.72 percent, at 15,535.48
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday to a more than two-week low as declining bond yields pressured the heavyweight financials group, while resource shares also lost ground.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.