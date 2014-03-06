版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower on Ukraine concerns; miners gain

TORONTO, March 6 Canada's main stock index fell
on Thursday as concerns about instability in Ukraine offset
gains in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd and
the materials sector after the prices of some commodities rose.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 32.25 points, or 0.23
percent, at 14,271.92. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.
