CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower on China data, dip in gold miners

TORONTO, March 24 Canada's main stock index
dropped on Monday after disappointing economic data from China
weighed on sentiment and a slump in the price of bullion hit
gold-mining shares.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 57.21 points, or 0.40
percent, at 14,278.55. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chris Reese)
