CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower on China data, dip in gold miners

CANADA STOCKS-Futures slightly higher; jobs report in focus
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.
TORONTO, March 24 Canada's main stock index dropped on Monday after disappointing economic data from China weighed on sentiment and a slump in the price of bullion hit gold-mining shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 57.21 points, or 0.40 percent, at 14,278.55. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chris Reese)
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
TORONTO, May 4 Canada's main stock index fell almost 1 percent on Thursday, weighed down by heavy losses among energy and mining stocks as oil prices plunged and gold and copper prices also fell.