CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on U.S. economic data, Ukraine hopes

CANADA STOCKS-Lower oil prices weigh on TSX futures
April 26 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as oil prices slipped after data showed a rise in U.S. crude inventories.
TORONTO, March 25 Canada's main stock index advanced on Tuesday as U.S. data indicated strength in the world's largest economy and tensions over Ukraine eased slightly. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 20.94 points, or 0.15 percent, at 14,299.49. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)
TORONTO, April 25 Canada's main stock index notched a two-month high on Tuesday, led by gains for heavyweight financial and energy stocks, while shares of lumber companies rallied after new U.S. import duties on the product came out lower than some investors had expected.
