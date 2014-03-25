CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on U.S. economic data, Ukraine hopes

TORONTO, March 25 Canada's main stock index advanced on Tuesday as U.S. data indicated strength in the world's largest economy and tensions over Ukraine eased slightly. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 20.94 points, or 0.15 percent, at 14,299.49. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)