CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on U.S. economic data, Ukraine hopes

TORONTO, March 25 Canada's main stock index
advanced on Tuesday as U.S. data indicated strength in the
world's largest economy and tensions over Ukraine eased
slightly.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 20.94 points, or 0.15 percent,
at 14,299.49. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)
