CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher after Fed comments

TORONTO, March 31 Canada's main stock index rose
on Monday after the Federal Reserve's reassurance of its support
for the U.S. economy lifted sentiment and helped drive up shares
of financial and energy companies.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 74.59 points, or 0.52 percent,
at 14,335.31. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

