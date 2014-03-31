CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher after Fed comments

TORONTO, March 31 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday after the Federal Reserve's reassurance of its support for the U.S. economy lifted sentiment and helped drive up shares of financial and energy companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 74.59 points, or 0.52 percent, at 14,335.31. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)