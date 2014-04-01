CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on U.S. data, Fed comments

TORONTO, April 1 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by positive U.S. economic data and the Federal Reserve's indication of supportive monetary policy. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 45.24 points, or 0.32 percent, at 14,380.55. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)