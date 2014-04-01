版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 4月 2日 星期三 04:03 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on U.S. data, Fed comments

TORONTO, April 1 Canada's main stock index rose
on Tuesday, helped by positive U.S. economic data and the
Federal Reserve's indication of supportive monetary policy. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 45.24 points, or 0.32 percent,
at 14,380.55. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐