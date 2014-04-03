版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 4月 4日 星期五 04:06 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower on U.S. data, gold miners

TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index fell
on Thursday, weighed down by sluggish U.S. economic data and a
drop in gold-mining shares after the bullion price declined.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 56.90 points, or 0.39
percent, at 14,402.21. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
