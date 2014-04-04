版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 4月 5日 星期六 04:07 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as banks offset higher resources

TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index
closed little changed on Friday as a decline in the financial
sector after a U.S. jobs report helped offset strength in
commodity prices and natural resource shares. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially ended down 9.11 points, or 0.06 percent,
at 14,393.10. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in
the red.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
