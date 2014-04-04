CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as banks offset higher resources

TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index closed little changed on Friday as a decline in the financial sector after a U.S. jobs report helped offset strength in commodity prices and natural resource shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 9.11 points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,393.10. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)