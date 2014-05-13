版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 5月 14日 星期三 04:07 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as energy shares rise

TORONTO, May 13 Canada's main stock index rose
on Tuesday as higher oil prices boosted energy producers and
shares of Encana Corp benefited from the company's
quarterly results. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 24.87 points, or 0.17 percent,
at 14,679.81. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
