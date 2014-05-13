CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as energy shares rise

TORONTO, May 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as higher oil prices boosted energy producers and shares of Encana Corp benefited from the company's quarterly results. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 24.87 points, or 0.17 percent, at 14,679.81. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)