CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as resource shares drop

TORONTO, May 15 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as resource shares slipped with commodity prices amid a broader selloff triggered by concerns about extended valuations and the lack of market catalysts. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 84.84 points, or 0.58 percent, at 14,588.89. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak)