CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as resource shares drop

TORONTO, May 15 Canada's main stock index fell
on Thursday as resource shares slipped with commodity prices
amid a broader selloff triggered by concerns about extended
valuations and the lack of market catalysts.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 84.84 points, or 0.58
percent, at 14,588.89. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.

 (Reporting by John Tilak)
