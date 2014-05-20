版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as mining gains offset financials

TORONTO, May 20 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Tuesday as an advance in the materials sector
and gains in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc 
helped offset weakness in some financial shares.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 10.45 points, or 0.07 percent,
at 14,525.19. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
