CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as gold-mining, energy shares fall

TORONTO, May 27 Canada's main stock index closed
lower on Tuesday after weakness in the prices of gold and oil
weighed on shares of natural resource producers.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 57.67 points, or 0.39
percent, at 14,658.02. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.

