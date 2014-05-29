CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as CIBC, RBC shares slip

TORONTO, May 29 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, hurt by a decline in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce after the lender reported quarterly results, as well as weakness in other major banks such as Royal Bank of Canada. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 22.01 points, or 0.15 percent, at 14,588.95. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)