CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as CIBC, RBC shares slip

TORONTO, May 29 Canada's main stock index fell
on Thursday, hurt by a decline in shares of Canadian Imperial
Bank of Commerce after the lender reported quarterly
results, as well as weakness in other major banks such as Royal
Bank of Canada.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 22.01 points, or 0.15
percent, at 14,588.95. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index
were higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
