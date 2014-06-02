CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on China data, Valeant

TORONTO, June 2 Canada's main stock index jumped on Monday as bullish Chinese economic data helped drive gains in most major sectors, while Valeant Pharmaceuticals rose after it said it will go hostile with its takeover bid for Allergan Inc. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 76.60 points, or 0.52 percent, at 14,680.76. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Editing by Peter Galloway)