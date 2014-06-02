版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 6月 3日 星期二 04:08 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on China data, Valeant

TORONTO, June 2 Canada's main stock index jumped
on Monday as bullish Chinese economic data helped drive gains in
most major sectors, while Valeant Pharmaceuticals rose
after it said it will go hostile with its takeover bid for
Allergan Inc.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 76.60 points, or 0.52 percent,
at 14,680.76. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

