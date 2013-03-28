CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as banks rebound, posts quarterly gain

TORONTO, March 28 Canada's main stock index advanced in a late surge on Thursday, led by strength in financial and industrial shares, on relief that banks in Cyprus opened to relative calm following a bailout deal and showed no signs of a bank run. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 50.25 points, or 0.40 percent, at 12,749.90. The index recorded a 2.5 percent rise in the first quarter.