CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes lower, hurt by miners

TORONTO, April 1 Canada's main stock index
closed slightly lower on Monday as mining and railway shares
declined after data showed an unexpected slowdown in the U.S.
manufacturing sector.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 54.76 points, or 0.43
percent, at 12,695.14.
