By John Tilak TORONTO, April 2 Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday, pulled lower by gold stocks which took a beating as the price of bullion tumbled, with investors gravitating towards riskier assets following positive U.S. and European economic data. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 13.04 points, or 0.10 percent, at 12,682.10. Seven of the 10 main sectors of the index were higher.